The University of York's Heslington Hall was lit up in blue and yellow last night to mark the first lockdown anniversary.
The university was one of several buildings to be illuminated across York. Others included the roof of York Hospital, the Mansion House, Tthe council’s West OfficesHQ and the city walls.
Blue and yellow is the colour of St Leonard’s Hospice, which campaigned to illuminate landmark buildings in its trademark colours in recognition of the impact the pandemic has had on the local community.
University of York Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: "By working together with our partners across the city over the past 12 months we have achieved a great deal in what has been a most difficult time.
“This was a day to reflect on all of this, and to remember those who have lost their lives.”
Last night's York light-up light-up was part of a series of events taking place across the UK to mark the beginning of the pandemic in the UK and remember those who had lost their lives.