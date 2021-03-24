"DEVASTATED", "flabbergasted" and "disappointed" is the reaction among York shoppers today at the news John Lewis is to close its York store.
Several Press readers and loyal customers of the store at the Vangarde shopping park at Monks Cross have called on John Lewis bosses to reconsider their decision.
Gez Hills, of Knavesmire,York, said: "A sad day. Hopefully they can look again and reconsider."
A Press reader from Huntington said: "It provided good quality products and services and was a jewel in the crown of York’s retail offering. Vangarde and Monks Cross is becoming a retailing desert."
Another reader lamented the fact the John Lewis store never included a Waitrose on the ground floor - musing that might have helped footfall and sales.
You can read all the reactions below
John Lewis in York closure - will you miss it?
"Tell us what you think about John Lewis closing in York. Will you miss it? Did you work there? What does it mean for the Vangarde shopping park and Community Stadium? Share your thoughts."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Will really miss this wonderful store, went there every week, there is nothing else like it in York. Definitely won't be travelling to Leeds as the York store was so convenient. Absolutely gutted....
Extremely disappointed. This was always billed as a click and collect destination rather than a store but loved shopping there and the cafe too. Think they have let their customer base down.
This is a sad day. I was part of the original team when the store opened but I think so much money has been wasted especially in the changing of the name to John Lewis and Partners . I am sure that the staff who work there would have preferred to have a bonus in their pocket rather than wasting money on rebranding
Utterly ridiculous closing the York store. Another example of someone with absolutely no idea about business in the north of England. Saying that we still have stores in Leeds and Newcastle is a complete nonsense, as this is not convenient for people who live in rural areas around York. I do feel that Ms White will go down with the sinking ship that is John Lewis. What a shame for a lovely department store and a waste of money when (allegedly) the lease still has two years to run. This will be a huge loss for the area in so many ways.
I can't believe the York store won't be reopening. York waited so long for John Lewis to arrive, only for it to be taken away, a few short years later. The store has something for everyone and our city won't be the same without it.
This is a disaster for York and it’s people - it was a pleasure to shop at Vangarde - the ease of parking and the choice of shops made a great shopping day out - J L reconsider.
Very sad news to hear that John Lewis in York will be closing. Leeds and Manchester are along way to go. Will miss the convenience of having such a prestigious store nearby. I wonder what will happened to it? Perhaps a much larger Waitrose.
I live in Driffield and buy most of my household items from John Lewis, York. John Lewis is the nearest department store to all of us in the North of Eastriding. Scarborough, Bridlington and Hull have lost major department stores. I feel now all us adult have to sit at home and order on line, which is not ideal when wanting to buy sofas, televisions, curtains and not to mention as i only work part-time the enjoyment of shopping in store for clothes and having lunch in your restaurant. (Its about the only place my husband will shop at). I usually buy all birthday and christmas presents from you, but sadly will not buy online as i feel we all need to get out and about mentally. I will not be travelling to your other major shops as i feel the distance is too far. Lets hope they will reconsider, otherwise i can see the whole of vanguard going, as have Laura Ashley. I feel the 50+ age group are struggling to find good quality clothing and household goods. Fingers crossed x
Absolutely shocking news. Incomprehensible that a decision has been taken to close a store serving such a wide area. We travel from Scarborough to the Vangarde store, we will not be travelling to Leeds and do not like shopping on line. We prefer to see what we are buying. There is no sense to this decision taken at this time during a pandemic. It would have been prudent to see what happens post pandemic. We have fully furnished our four homes with all goods from John Lewis. Sack the person who made this decision. From an extremely dissatisfied and very disappointed life long customer.
It provided good quality products and services and was a jewel in the crown of York’s retail offering. I always managed to find unusual well designed items not available elsewhere. I shall miss the store as will many others in York. I shall not be shopping at its Leeds store because of the cost of parking in Leeds and to quite honest I find the Leeds road system utterly baffling. Even my satnav can’t cope with it. Vangarde and Monks Cross is becoming a retailing desert.
Utterly flabbergasted. Yes we buy on line but equally enjoy looking at, touching items, engaging with the knowledgeable and friendly staff, and actually buying at JL here in York. A sad day. Hopefully they can look again and reconsider.
Disappointed they haven’t had the vision to include a Waitrose on the ground floor to increase footfall and sales. Internet shopping is all very well, but you can’t feel the quality online. Think they should reconsider, gutted.
Devastating news. I will miss this shop tremendously. It was so convenient and I shopped there every week. Missed it so much during lockdown and was looking forward to shopping there soon. Can’t get to Leeds or Manchester, so I am devastated. The staff were fabulous and always helpful. Please re-think JL. York has lost so many good shops, to lose this one is really dreadful.
I expected the store to close but remain very disappointed. I believe the expectation the business will move to Leeds is wishful thinking. Click and collect is available on lower value purchases with competitors but the decision to purchase was always about the JL experience and in store advise which will not be replaced by online shopping for expensive items. For me and family, JL was anchor store at Vangarde. therefore our visits will be much less. Additionally, Leeds Store is a destination whereas York was accessible and convenient. I use Waitrose but this will always be a supermarket not a departmental store.
I am really sorry John Lewis in York is closing, we have bought a lot of electric/ white goods here.
I am devastated. I loved visiting the store and browsing at leisure! The kitchen department amazing and it was lovely being able to chat to staff who were knowledgeable re products etc. Very sad news
