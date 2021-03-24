Government support measures to help retailers through the pandemic crisis have come under fire in the wake of the John Lewis closure announcement.
The retailer is the latest in a line of casualties on the high street, alongside long-standing favourites like Debenhams and Thorntons.
Rachael Maskell MP for York Central, said: “The withdraw of John Lewis from York is yet another mark that Government packages have failed to provide businesses the support they need to continue trading and anchor our high streets for the future.
"Today’s announcement means that many have lost good retail jobs so I trust that John Lewis will look at all other options as to how it can play a role in the future of our city.
“We now need a serious discussion in York, as to how we rebuild retail and rebuild our economy.”