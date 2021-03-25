AN empty pub which caught fire a couple of weeks ago could be partly converted into flats.

Council planning officers have recommended approving developer Tri-Core's revised plans to convert the top floor and part of the first floor of The Jubilee on Balfour Street into flats. Previous applications have been rejected.

The latest plans would see the ground floor kept as a pub, with a small function room on part of the first floor. The beer garden would also be kept.

But campaigners who want to see the building returned to use as a community pub say they are 'disappointed' at the recommendation.

Lizzy Whynes of the Jubilee Community Pub Campaign said there were doubts as to whether, with just the ground floor and a small function room above, the building would be viable as a pub.

"It is such a shame," she said. "The Jubilee has the potential to be a hub of community activity. We want it to be a beacon of life and activity - a place for food and drink, a place to socialise, a space for artists or a place to hold community events."

The pub has been empty since 2016. The building has been declared an 'asset of community value' and campaigners say they offered to buy the building, but their offer was rejected by the owners.

In the years since the pub closed, it has deteriorated, campaigners say. Windows are boarded up and the beer garden is overgrown. "It is such a sorry sight see," Lizzy said.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that a fire which started at the pub on March 13 was 'believed to be deliberate'.

Labour ward councillor Kallum Taylor, who has supported the campaign to re-open the Jubilee as a community pub, said: “It’s disappointing that the council are recommending approval on (an) application which will reduce the community value and absolutely harm the long-term viability of the remaining pub.

"I can only hope that the planning committee give serious attention to the emphatic case for protecting the whole of this asset so that its huge potential to serve local people can be realised.”

Dominic Woodward of Tri-Core said: "The application has been amended as per the inspectors comments. The planning case officer has looked at all the information provided and recommended the application for approval. We look forward to bringing the building back into use."

The application will come before planners Tuesday on March 30 - although The Press understands it is likely to be deferred.