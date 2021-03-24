FOLLOWING its debut in North Yorkshire last summer, a music event featuring top bands has announced a new venue in York for its concerts this year.
Complying with Covid-19 guidelines, 'Sounds in the Grounds' is set to bring live music to the Clocktower Enclosure of York Racecourse on June 25, 26 and 27.
James Cundall, producer of the event, said: "After the success of Sounds in the Grounds last summer, we are thrilled to add the Clocktower Enclosure of York Racecourse to our list of prestigious venues.
"These picnic concerts are a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a fun night of live music in a safe, socially distanced way."
Audiences can come together and enjoy three evenings of music from their own designated picnic patch - for two, four or six people - which will be socially distanced from others.
"Our audiences can turn up when it suits them and know they will have a safe and fun evening," James added.
In fully-staged productions with LED screens on either side of the stage, Sounds in the Grounds will feature performances from Beyond the Barricade, ABBA Mania, A Country Night in Nashville, and The New York Brass Band.
Sounds in the Grounds will also feature at Scampston Hall from June 11-13 and at Ripley Castle from August 20-22.
Tickets for all concerts are on sale now and start at £59 for a standard picnic patch for two people.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/3ciTtg4