As we mark one year since the lockdown was announced on March 23, 2020, I wanted to thank York people for all you have done to support the city and each other in the most difficult of times.
In the past year, we have seen the very best of our city. It has been a challenging year for us all, but the community spirit and resolve of local residents and businesses has made us all proud.
Whilst we can look back with pride at how we came together to respond to the biggest health crisis of a century, we should also reflect on and remember those we have lost far too soon and those who have been directly affected by an incredibly difficult year.
The impact of this pandemic is undeniable, however, together with partners, our focus remains to support residents as we emerge out of restrictions.
We must work together as we gradually - and carefully - move towards brighter times thanks to the roll-out of the vaccination programme.
We’re still here to support businesses and residents. Those needing any support can call 01904 551550 or email covid19help@york.gov.uk. There is good reason to be hopeful. Let’s continue to look after each other and keep going.
Cllr Keith Aspden,
Liberal Democrat leader of City of York Council, West Offices, York
Last Updated:
