I totally agree with Christian Vassie (Letters, March 23) that all these pandemic deaths are tragic, both here and worldwide, for all the families involved.

Hindsight is wonderful and things could have been done better, perhaps. But the roll out of the vaccine has been fantastic and well organized.

There are people who don’t want the vaccine, which I find hard to comprehend. We need the entire world vaccinated to protect everyone. Some people should also take responsibility for their actions, which have not helped this pandemic - actions such as flouting lockdown regulations, advice and law in holding vigils and protest meetings which do not help the situation, as well as parties etc.

As for Mr Vassie’s comment about being a little Englander, the EU seems to be in disarray as they all seem to be tackling the vaccine roll-out differently and took so long to decide on what to do. Germany, for instance, did not want to vaccinate the over-50s then changed its mind.

We had a plan and stuck to it. But I wonder how many of our citizens will rush to go abroad on holiday, putting themselves and everyone else at risk of bringing different strains back.

Nigel Deamer, Bishopthorpe, York

We as a nation appear to be leading Europe on vaccinations, hence the screams and stamping of feet by Brussels.

After suffering as much as, if not more than, other European countries, we ordered our vaccines to be ready to combat this evil virus. The behaviour of Brussels is absolutely reprehensible. They held back and didn’t order for themselves and now they are demanding to be put at the head of the queue. Don’t try to blame Britain for your failure.

Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York