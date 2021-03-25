THREE “extraordinary and inspiring,” women from a care home in York, who are all over 100 years old, jumped at the opportunity to get their Covid vaccinations.

Helen Seavers, Norah Wood and Jane Ovenden are all residents at the Rosevale home in the city and have all enjoyed “amazing,” lives and still believe in “living it to the full.”

Rosevale’s lifestyle coordinator, Sarah Fearne said: “If I have half of the energy they have when I’m 100, I’ll be over the moon.

“They’re just full of energy and so much fun to be around.

“All three love joining in with all of the activities. Although sadly because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to enjoy going out for day trips, which they all adore.

“It’s been so inspiring to see how they have taken it all in their stride and have just been getting on with it.”

Whilst restrictions have been in place during the multiple national lockdowns, the trio have been making the most of it, spending as much time in the garden and enjoying the sun and surroundings.

The women have been described as “inspiring,” for the other residents in the home too in how they’ve approached and embraced the Covid vaccinations, as they jumped at the opportunity to have their jabs.

“I just felt very honoured to have the opportunity to get the vaccine. I know a lot of people out there want it too and are waiting their turn. So to be one of the first, was incredible,” said Helen.

Looking back on the pandemic, Norah said: “It’s been a really hard time for everyone here, but we’re also aware it’s been hard for everyone, not only in our country, but around the world.

“Not being able to see our friends and family has been tough, but we’ve been lucky to have our visitor pod in the garden, so at least we’ve been able to see and talk to our loved ones that way.”

All three centenarians said they are feeling “excited,” at the prospect of life slowly but surely returning to some sort of normality.

“These extraordinary and inspiring ladies continue to live life to the full,” Sarah added.