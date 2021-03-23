YORK'S 'tent of hope' - the city's mass vaccination centre at Askham Bar - tonight marked the first anniversary of the UK's first lockdown by being illuminated in yellow and blue.
This startling drone image shows the marquee and portable buildings from high above, with staff and volunteers standing in the area.
The vaccination centre was one of many landmarks across the city to shine bright in St Leonard's Hospice’s colours, including the city walls, Mansion House, the roof of York Hospital, West Offices, University of York, York St John University and St Edward The Confessor Church, as well as Selby Abbey.
In addition, the hospice was also lighting up its grounds, including the Memory Tree, and had invited people to also join in at home by lighting a candle.
Dr John Wilson, Director of Bereavement Services at York St John University Counselling and Mental Health Centre said: “We at the Centre are pleased to support this important initiative by St Leonard’s Hospice and are grateful to the University for lighting up our historic buildings.
"It is a message of hope and resilience, symbolic of the University’s enduring place in the local community.
"We will continue to offer our practical support for those affected by the pandemic, and look forward to better times, never forgetting the lost loved ones we will take into our future.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment