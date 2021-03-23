POLICE have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing York woman amid growing concern for her safety.
Officers searching for a missing Marie Ward are appealing for the public's help in finding her.
Marie, 46, from Nunthorpe Avenue in York, is described as 5ft 2in-4in with shoulder length blonde hair and currently has her right elbow in a cast and a blue sling.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Marie and are urging anyone who thinks they might have seen her to get in touch."
It is believed Marie will be wearing a dark blue jacket and brown boots with brown fur.
Dial 101, press 1 and pass any information you have to the police Force Control Room.
