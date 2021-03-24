A PETITION opposing the partial privatisation of York Hospital’s A&E department will be presented to Parliament tonight after being signed by more than 14,000 people.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the response to her petition had been ‘incredible,’ and intense talks had taken place over the future of York’s Minor Injuries Unit since she had launched it.
“To comply with guidance over Urgent Treatment Centres, changes do need to be put in place, but alternatives to transferring the service to Vocare, a subsidiary of the multi-million pound business Totally plc, are now being seriously considered,” she said.
“In presenting this petition to Parliament, I am clearly highlighting the importance that the people of York place on keeping the whole of their Emergency Department in the NHS, working for public good not private profit.”
She said she was grateful to York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group for meeting her, and she was glad intense discussions were now taking place to find an alternative solution.
The trust has previously defended the proposals, saying they would help to reduce overcrowding and ensure patients were 'seen in the right place by the right clinical staff,' and there were no plans for staff to be transferred to Vocare.