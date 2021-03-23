YORK'S Covid-19 weekly case rate has not changed over the last 24 hours - and just six more cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate remains at 30.9 cases per 100,000 population, which it reached yesterday. This is still below the UK national average, which stands at 57.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that just six more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,134.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by one to 45.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 29 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,975.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by three to 81.5 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 26 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 5,379 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,307,304.