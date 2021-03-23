YORK has been named as the UK's most popular location for a 'staycation' city break.
With lockdown restrictions slowly lifting, the UK’s Google trends average for ‘staycations’ has seen an 89 per cent increase over the past month and holiday, experts from OnBuy.com’s outdoor recreation department utilized online analytics tool SEM Rush to reveal where in the UK people are most searching online to potentially visit this year.
The total search volumes were divided by the corresponding population of each city and multiplied by the value of 100 to calculate monthly searches per 100 people.
York came top, with 104 searches a month per 100 people.
A spokesperson said: "Famed for its cathedral and haunted streets, this North Eastern city received a total of 168,980 Google inquiries into taking a trip, with 96,560 monthly searches for ‘hotels in York’."
The second most popular UK city for a holiday this year was Bath, with 40 searches per 100 people, totalling 40,290 online searches a month – 76 per cent lower than York.
In third place was Perth, with a monthly search volume average of 32 searches per 100 people.