THE RSPCA is appealing for information after a pet cat was was injured by a suspected shotgun in a North Yorkshire town.

Seven-year-old ginger cat Timmy was shot on Wednesday, March 10, and was found by a neighbour in Markington, Harrogate, with a nasty wound to his left shoulder.

He was rushed to the vets and an x-ray revealed that he had an entry wound from a pellet which had shattered his shoulder and sent lots of shrapnel all over his body, luckily missing his vital organs.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Taylor, who is now investigating the incident, said: “This poor cat would have been in terrible pain from the gun wound and he’s so lucky that the shrapnel didn’t damage his vital organs. Poor Timmy was on the brink of death before the vets operated on his shoulder and saved him.

“His owners are understandably distraught, shocked and truly horrified by what has happened to Timmy. He is a much-loved pet cat and this was a callous and horrible act of cruelty against him. The vet said that the shot must have been fired at close range which would suggest someone really wanted to hurt Timmy.”

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with information to contact the inspectorate appeal line on: 0300 123 8018.

Natalie added: “It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals. These are deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty.

"We find that cats and wildlife are normally the animals that are more susceptible to these kinds of incidents simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them.

"More commonly, these animals fall victim to airgun attacks but due to the nature of the shrapnel throughout poor Timmy’s body the vet believes his injury came from a shotgun.

“Anyone caught deliberately injuring an animal can face up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act."