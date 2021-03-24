Christian Vassie seems obsessed with criticising our country (The UK’s pandemic record is a poor one, Letters, March 23).
Yes, we have had a high number of deaths but the number alone does not demonstrate our position. In relation to our population we are not the worst by any means. We are a small country land-wise but with a higher, denser population than many other countries, especially in Europe.
There is also a big difference between dying of Covid and dying with it. The death rate we see is the number of people who have died for any reason within 28 days of a positive Covid test. So if you died in a car crash a week after a positive test, you appear in the statistics for Covid deaths. You did not die of Covid but with it.
Do we know exactly how all other countries are recording their deaths rates? No.
It will only be after this is all over and the death certificates are properly examined that we will know the truth.
I think the country is doing a marvellous job. I am proud of our country, with its faults but also with all its great attributes.
W Maddocks, Osbaldwick, York
