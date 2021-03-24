The proposed Policing, Crime and Sentencing Bill for England and Wales passed its second reading on Thursday.

The bill has been promoted as protecting the public, by increasing police powers to investigate crime, arrest offenders, and have longer prison sentences to deter other potential criminals.

There are less comforting initiatives in the bill, however, such as reducing the right to hold judicial reviews to examine issues such as suspected misuse of personal data or hospital closures for example.

The bill also undermines the right to peaceful protest by criminalising events, giving the police powers of arrest for a protest that is ‘noisy, disruptive or causes annoyance’.

Peaceful street protests by groups are an expression of frustration usually about a grievance unresolved by the usual process - for example, parents protesting the need for a pedestrian crossing on a busy road, a campaign to extend the universal credit £20 uplift or schoolchildren striking for increased climate policies.

Protests can be silent and socially distanced during Covid restrictions but in future they may be noisy, including chanting, singing and speeches.

Historically protests have brought about important social change. Protecting the right to protest is part of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, which defines the UK as a democracy.

Gwen Vardigans, Carron Crescent, Woodthorpe, York

Attack on Bristol police shows why new laws are needed

The disgraceful planned attack on the police in Bristol by rabble-rousing anarchists demonstrated why we need the proposed new legislation to combat extremists from both left and right who utilise peaceful marches and demonstrations to cause mayhem, damage and personal injuries.

Geoff Robb Hunters Close, Dunnington