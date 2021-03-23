VACCINATION badges, PPE, Covid-19 test kits, poems, drawings from local school children and a letter to the future chief executive – these were just some of the items placed in a time capsule which was buried in a York hospice's garden today.
The capsule of memories from the pandemic was placed in the ground by current St Leonard's Hospice chief executive Emma Johnson to mark the first anniversary of the national lockdown and it is not set to be reopened until March 23, 2055 – the hospice’s 70th anniversary.
This evening, many familiar sights across York, including the city walls, Mansion House,York Hospital roof, the University of York, York St John University, St Edward The Confessor Church and the city's vaccination centre, will shine bright in the hospice’s colours of blue and yellow.
Ms Johnson said: “We recognise what a difficult year it has been for so many people in so many ways.
"We wanted to mark this historic milestone by creating a lasting legacy of memories that will be looked back upon in years to come.
"The light up event this evening is designed to bring our community together and give people a chance to take a moment to reflect the year and both the personal and professional challenges people have faced.”