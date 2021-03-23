NO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 583.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 26 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 98 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,911
Patients were aged between 33 and 102 years old. All except four, aged 33 to 66, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 30 to March 22, with the majority being on or after March 18.
Their families have been informed.
