STAFF from a train firm which operates in York marked the one year anniversary since the first national lockdown started with a minutes silence.
The team from London North Eastern Railway, known as LNER, joined the nation in a minute’s silence at 12pm, to mark the 'National Day of Reflection' and to remember those have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.
As well as remembering those who have sadly died, people across the country are being asked to look back on the tireless work of those that have saved lives and continued to work over the last year, in every sector.
The video was filmed by an LNER member of staff at York Railway Station.