POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident involving a blue motorcycle driving dangerously.
The incident happened at around 1.15pm on March 20 on the A171 near Boggle Hole Bends. A motorcyclist riding a blue motorcycle caused vehicles and cyclists to swerve from the carriageway.
The motorcycle is described as a Blue Suzuki GSXR. The rider was of heavy build, wearing a rider dark helmet and a blue fleece over blue leathers.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about the cyclist that was ascending the hill North Bound towards Whitby that saw the motorcyclist, causing them to gesticulate at the rider.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Burton. You can also email Nicholas.Burton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210082849.
