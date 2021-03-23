STAFF at York Hospital have joined people across the UK in taking part in a minute’s silence today to remember Covid-19 victims and mark one year since the first lockdown began.
Masked nurses, doctors, cleaners and administrators emerged from the building and gathered in the car park in front of the hospital to mark the solemn anniversary at midday.
Staff at York Railway Station also took part in the minute's silence for the National Day of Reflection, while at York Minster, people were invited to pray, reflect and light a candle for family, friends and loved ones
Later, at 5.30pm, the cathedral is due to host an online service to reflect on the 'incredibly difficult' past year and gave people a chance to pray for those who have lost loved ones and those who are yet to be reunited with friends and family.