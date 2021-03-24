STUDENTS from a college in North Yorkshire "stepped-up," to take on a walking challenge for Comic Relief - raising over £300 in the process.
Pathway and Entry Level students at Selby College completed a step challenge to raise money for the charity – totting up 5,000 steps within an hour.
Taking place on Red Nose Day last Friday (March 19), the students gathered socially distanced on the college’s sports field to carry out the fundraiser.
Kelly Bowling, pathways to progression lecturer at Selby College, said: "My students were really keen to do something to raise money for Red Nose Day this year to help those whose who are living extremely tough lives."
All together, the students raised £305 which was then donated to Comic Relief.
"We had so much fun doing the challenge and I’m extremely proud of my students for all their efforts to make a difference to such an important charity," Kelly added.
Comic Relief is a major charity with a vision to create a world free from poverty.