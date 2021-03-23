POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of criminal damage near Whitby.
The incident happened in Ruswarp High Street on Monday (March 22) at approximately 6.40pm – 6.45pm.
North Yorkshire Police were called to a report from a local resident who has had their front window of their house, smashed and damaged. No suspects have been identified.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about any available CCTV in the area of Ruswarp High Street, any information from witnesses to incident or descriptions of possible suspects.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Chinnock 1636. You can also email Eve.Chinnock@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: NYP-22032021-0429.
