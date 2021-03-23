An 85-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of causing death by careless driving.
Mary Elizabeth Watson did not enter a plea at the brief hearing before district judge Adrian Lower.
She was charged following an incident at the junction of Fulford Road and Hospital Fields Road, York, on June 5, 2019.
Patrick O’Neill, who was on a mobility scooter on June 5, was taken to York Hospital and died six days later.
He was in his eighties and came from York.
Watson, of Wighill Lane, Tadcaster, is alleged to have caused his death by careless driving.
She is alleged to have been driving a Ford Fiesta at the time.
After hearing from lawyers from both the prosecution and the defence, the case was sent to York Crown Court.
Watson will appear before a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 23.
She appeared before York Magistrates Court via a video link from her home under arrangements in place during the pandemic and was released on unconditional bail.
