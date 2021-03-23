A FUNERAL directors based in York marked the anniversary of the first national lockdown today with the planting of a new blossom tree.

J Rymer Funeral Directors commemorated the National Day of Reflection (Tuesday March 23) by inviting their neighbours in Penley’s Grove Street to witness the planting in their garden.

Stephen Rymer, whose family first set up the business in1848, said: "We wanted to plant the blossom tree in our garden as a symbol of positivity and hope.

"I’m sure that we can all relate to how the pandemic has changed our lives and we wanted to play our part in the National Day of Reflection."

The cherry blossom of the tree is traditionally symbolic of spring and a time of renewal.

A memorial plaque has also been placed in the garden to help everyone in the community remember the challenges everyone has faced and overcome, and to remember those lost to the pandemic.

Neighbours of the funeral directors, which is part of Dignity Funerals, also received a poem card and packet of 'Forget-Me-Not' seeds to make their own symbol of remembrance in their gardens if they wished to do so.

As part of the commemoration event, J Rymer launched their new charity donation page, which can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3sfM7zN

This year, the business is raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and visitors can make a donation and leave a message of condolence.