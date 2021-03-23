A SERIES of online concerts will be held at historic venues across York this weekend to celebrate moving into spring.

The National Centre for Early Music (NCEM) is planning the online celebration of music for spring.

The event, called 'Awaken' features some of the UK’s most celebrated musicians, working across a range of locations celebrating the association between the City of York and the music of the past.

Delma Tomlin MBE, the NCEM’s director, said: "As we gradually move into spring, we are delighted to bring you Awaken, which through music brings us the promise of hope, joy and warmth for the coming months.

"We’ve branched out further and are very excited to be able to show off some of the city’s architectural gems which provide us with a fitting backdrop for the glorious music.

"We hope you’ll join us for these sublime sounds of spring."

Taking place over two days this weekend (March 27 and 28), the musical journey shows off some of the York’s most historic buildings including Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate, St Olave’s Church, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall and York Minster.

The festivities begin with a musical whistle stop tour led by the acclaimed all male vocal group, The Gesualdo Six.

The weekend’s grand finale features I Fagiolini, with a concert filmed in York and directed by Robert Hollingworth. They will also be joined by the English Cornett and Sackbut Ensemble.

Also performing over the weekend is countertenor Iestyn Davies, the Consone Quartet, cellist Alexander Rolton and rising stars, Ensemble Augelletti.

Tickets are priced at £10.00, or a 'Weekend Pass' can be purchased for £40.00.

You can book tickets by calling 01904 658338, emailing: boxoffice@ncem.co.uk or visiting: ncem.co.uk