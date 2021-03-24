A £4.1m contract to build 32 homes in North Yorkshire has been awarded to a company behind luxury new apartments in York.

Tolent sealed the deal for the Windmill View development in Kirkbymoorside which is expected to be completed early in 2022.

Working on behalf of an offshore fund and Cicero Estates, Tolent will create a development of two, three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

The properties, on land to the north of Wainds Field, not far from the centre of town, will be a mix of two and three storeys.

The project follows Tolent's recent completion of Icona 1, a four-storey, 32-apartment development in Redeness Street in York, which is welcoming its first residents, with half of the one and two-bedroom apartments sold.

Jason Lewis, director at Cicero Estates, said: “Windmill View will offer modern, stylish homes in a very desirable North Yorkshire town.

"The scheme will provide a mix of housing types to suit all needs. We are looking forward to working with Tolent on this exciting development.”

This contract win marks a significant step forward for Tolent, which announced its intentions to expand further into the Yorkshire area last year.

“This is a very exciting project for us, for a multitude of reasons,” said regional director Chris Price.

“We have an exemplar track record for delivering quality housing projects across the North East, and it’s fantastic that we now have an opportunity to start and build this reputation across Yorkshire.

“We’re delighted to be working with all partners involved and have a great team on site who are eager to get started.”

Tolent has worked across the central region of the UK since 1990, delivering a variety of contracts from industrial, leisure and more recently student accommodation.

The team has also recently handed over a new £12.5m student accommodation project on Burley Street in Leeds, Union.

The Icona 1 development in York was built by Tolent on behalf of Modernistiq Developments, and replaces an old retail outlet with high specification apartments, including three penthouse suites with private terraces.

With prices starting from £272,950, the development has a communal roof terrace for residents with views of York Minster, as well as 16 car parking spaces.

Tolent started in 1983 and has grown into one of the North East’s biggest construction companies.