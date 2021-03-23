PLANS to build 300 new homes on York's former Rowntree factory site have been unveiled.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the 'Cocoa West' development off Haxby Road, at which at least 20 per cent of the new homes will be affordable.

Developers Latimer, part of Clarion Housing Group, says there will be new green open spaces for leisure and recreation, a children’s play area and crèche facilities to support working families, and the scheme will 'reignite the core values of Joseph Rowntree.'

Latimer has already started work on The Cocoa Works, which involves transforming the old factory into new affordable homes and is now wanting to develop the neighbouring brownfield site with homes for private sale, shared ownership and rent.

Richard Cook, Group Director of Development for Clarion Housing Group, said it hoped Cocoa West which would become a 'vibrant and thriving new neighbourhood, integrating with and complementing our Cocoa Works development.'

He said:“We want to create a high-quality environment, with accessible and communal spaces and places that will benefit the whole community, not just the future residents of Cocoa West. As such, the plans include a strong focus on green spaces and connectivity to ensure this is a place to be enjoyed by all.”

A spokesperson said that to enable people to contribute to the consultation safely during the coronavirus pandemic, Latimer had built a bespoke website where all plans can be viewed, and feedback can be given, and there would also be two live webinars on Saturday and on April 7, at which the public could hear about the proposals and can ask questions.

The old Rowntree factory was vacated as part of a major restructuring by Nestlé in the mid 2000s, with all confectionery production moved to modern buildings at the northern end of the site.

*To view the plans, book in for the webinars and give feedback residents can visit http://www.clarionconsults.co.uk. This consultation will be open until 11 April 2021.