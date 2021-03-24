Everyone has had their own experience of lockdown.

We asked readers to tell us how they coped. Here are their stories...

Barney Sharratt

Barney, an ex science teacher in his eighties who lives near the River Ouse, has had an active retirement. He wrote two books, got a degree in Spanish at the age of 70, and he and his wife, Cath, visited every region of Spain.

So he thought lockdown would hit them hard. But they have sailed through, he says. “We have missed our family but they have sent us all sorts of treats.”

Being a member of The Press Camera Club has been a godsend, he says. His photos have regularly featured in The Press. He has a gift for unusual images – such as an ‘Easter Sunday Sunrise’ taken through a bottle of hand sanitiser. He has developed a new interest in taking macro (close-up) photographs of flowers. “Macro photography showed me how unbelievably beautiful even weeds can be,” he said. He has also become fascinated with soap bubbles. “I now have quite a gallery of soap bubble art.”

Barney Sharratt’s self-portrait taken from inside a washing machine

Eddie Vee

Being a ‘normal, healthy red blooded Yorkshireman’, Elvis impersonator and former Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Eddie thought the pandemic would soon blow over.

Then the country went into lockdown. “This was terrible news,” Eddie said. “Like most in show business we live from one show to another. To be told there would be no pubs or venues open was a shock. No audiences, no shows and no money!”

He began a daily walk in woods and fields near the racecourse. One day he noticed a robin on a branch. “It was almost as if he was saying ‘ have you never noticed me before?’” Eddie said. So began a new lockdown hobby – bird-and wildlife-watching.

But the entertainer in him remained. He began performing songs by request online. His shows began to get shared in nursing homes and elsewhere. “I’ve played to listeners in India, Uganda, Australia, the USA and Canada to name but a few.” He reckons he’s now performed more than 350 shows in lockdown. You can catch the Eddie Vee Daily Live Show from 2.30-4.30pm most afternoons on Facebook or eddievee.co.uk

Elvis impersonator Eddie Vee thought the pandemic would blow over

Chris Rainger

The River Ouse has been important to Chris – a retired canals engineer turned Fishergate local historian - during lockdown. “I frequently take my daily exercise along New Walk. It has been wonderful to see the trees change through the seasons,” he said.

Given his professional background, he has always been interested in flooding. During lockdown, he and another engineer began lobbying the Environment Agency to ensure that the new flood protection at Clementhorpe will be built to the same level as has recently been done around the Foss Pumping Station.

Chris has also campaigned on river safety - writing to his ward councillors to urge them to install grab chains along the banks of the Ouse so that if people fall in there is something for them to hold onto.