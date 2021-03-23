POLICE want to know who removed a window from a house in a small North Yorkshire town.
They have issued a public appeal to help them investigate the incident in Kirkbymoorside.
They believe someone was attempting to burgle the property in West Pasture.
The window was removed between Thursday and Saturday last week.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 70 Neville-Beck or email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk.
