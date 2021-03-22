City leaders, health bosses and police and education chiefs have come together to say 'thank you' to people in York on the anniversary of the first lockdown.

As the country marks one year since the the lockdown was announced on March 23, 2020, City of York Council says it is joining the nation in reflecting on the last 12 months, and thanking residents and businesses for pulling together in what has been "the most difficult of times".

A council statement praised the people of York, saying: "You have home-schooled, stayed at home, volunteered, communicated virtually, looked after your community, practised hands, face space and more."

It added: "Thank you to our partners – you have worked so tirelessly to protect residents’ lives and livelihoods.

"Thank you to our business community – this has been incredibly challenging for us all, you have been affected in ways you couldn’t imagine, but by working together and sharing the vast knowledge among York, you quickly adapted to keep your customers and staff safe.

"Thank you to the city’s key workers, including council staff - who have gone above and beyond to the most challenging circumstances, connecting people who need help with the help available and continuing to support our communities."

The statement added thanks to those involved in the vaccine rollout, saying they had offered "real hope".

It said: "This includes the amazing volunteers, our skilled NHS workers, those in the city who have rolled up their sleeve and had the jab and those who are eagerly, yet patiently awaiting their invitation. This gives us real hope that better days are to come."

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council said: “In the past year, we have seen the very best of our incredible city. It has been a challenging year for us all, but the community spirit and resolve of local residents and businesses has made us all proud.

“Whilst the city can look back with pride as to how it came together to respond to the biggest health crisis of a century, we should also take time to reflect on those we have lost far too soon. As always, our thoughts are with those who have lost family and friends taken by the virus.

“The impact of this pandemic is undeniable, however, together with partners, our focus remains to support residents and recover as we emerge out of restrictions. In the short term, we are keen to keep driving down case numbers to protect our city, and we are grateful to everyone for staying at home and following the latest public health guidance – it is making a huge difference."

He said the vaccine rollout offered reason to be hopeful, adding: "Let’s continue to look after each other and keep going."

Dr Nigel Wells, clinical chair of NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “This past year has been unprecedented, but I am extremely proud of the way my colleagues have risen to the challenge, particularly in implementing the largest vaccination programme ever undertaken by the NHS for our local communities.

"As the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out in York, my thanks go out to all of the staff and volunteers who have ensured its success so far. It’s been a long haul, but we will get through this.”

Simon Morritt, chief executive, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Covid-19 has presented the NHS with arguably the greatest challenge it has faced since its creation, and over the last year we have stepped up in ways never seen before to respond to the pandemic. This could not have been have achieved without the commitment and skills of all our people, whose professionalism, and continued and sustained hard work has been unfailing - despite the most difficult and challenging circumstances.”

Professor Charlie Jeffery, vice-chancellor of the University of York, said working together with partners had been key.

"It really has been a team effort in an undoubtedly challenging year," he said.

John Tomsett, chair of York Schools’ and Academies’ Board, said: “The unity schools across York have shown during the pandemic is a huge silver lining to emerge from the Covid-19 cloud. In many ways we are a stronger educational community than we have ever been.”

Emma Johnson, chief executive at St Leonard’s Hospice, said charity was working with partners across the city to light up York in the hospice’s colours at 8pm on Tuesday, March 23, in "recognition of the impact the pandemic has had on local people".

Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield, commander of York and Selby Police, said: “It has also been greatly heartening to witness the true community spirit in York as we all pulled together to tackle the spread of the virus, protecting our most vulnerable residents, and making sure our heroic NHS colleagues could maintain their services under extreme pressure.

“Now, more than ever, we’ve got to keep going.”