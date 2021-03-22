POLICE and council officers have won a closure order on a house in a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour.
The property in Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, which can be let to more than one tenant, will be locked up and cannot be used for three months, by order of the town's magistrates.
The town's council and North Yorkshire Police applied for the order because they were concerned about crime and anti-social behaviour at the property.
Inspector Nicola Colbourne of North Yorkshire Police said: “It’s really important that we support our communities who expect to be able to live in a safe environment.
“This approach demonstrates one way we can do that in a proportionate and effective manner.
"This work continues to ensure we strengthen our communities for everyone and help the most vulnerable people.”
Dean Richardson, head of safer communities at Harrogate Borough Council, said: “It is imperative that residents across the Harrogate district feel safe in their homes and their community.
“Anyone who doesn’t feel safe should report their concerns to us or North Yorkshire Police, giving as much detail as possible."
Council and police officers will now work with the house's landlord and residents.
