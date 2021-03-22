One part of the city showed a 100 per cent increase in cases in the latest rolling rate Covid-19 infection rates.
But overall the city's infection rate is decreasing and it is below the national average.
In the week ending March 16, the latest figures available, there were 68 new cases across the city, down 43 on the previous seven days.
Ten of them were in Heworth South and The Groves, double the number in the same area in the previous seven days.
In Woodthorpe and Acomb Park there were five cases, down from 12.
All other areas had four or fewer cases.
Overall, the infection rate across the city reduced by 38.7 per cent in the seven days ending on March 16.
The rolling rate per 100,000 population is 32.3 and is below the national average.