KNAVESMIRE Primary School is celebrating after being achieving its Green Flag Award.
The Eco Club has been working hard to make the York school a more environmentally friendly and sustainable place.
Their aims were to recycle our stationary, to reduce the use of glue sticks and to learn more about the Eco Schools 10 topics.
The school is currently working with The Bishy Weigh and recycling its stationary via Terrecycle.
Two classes have also gone glue stick free and are now using reusable glue pots due to the fact that glue sticks cannot be recycled.
Key Stage 2 teacher Eleanor Gilligan, who runs the Eco Club, said: “I joined the school three years ago and was asked to start the club. They already had the bronze and silver awards, so three years of hard work has paid off with the Green Flag Award.
“We are very proud of them.”
The club’s aim is to go glue stick free as a school. Organisers are also combining the curriculum with the Eco schools’ 10 topics to take ownership of their future and "create a more sustainable planet". More information can be found at www.eco-schools.org.uk