THERE have been no further Covid-19 related deaths at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, according to the latest figures.
NHS England said on Monday (March 22) that the total number of Covid-related fatalities since the start of the pandemic at the trust - which includes York and Scarborough hospitals - remained at 583, the same as the day before.
Nationally, a further 48 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,813.
Patients were aged between 48 and 102 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
