A FLOOR retailer with a York store has reported a 142 per cent boost in sales over the past 12 months.
A rise in home improvements during the pandemic has led to the surge in activity for Flooring Superstore whose turnover for the year ending July 21 is expected to approach £50m.
Sample requests are up 172 per cent and web sessions are up by 99 per cent.
Searches for bathroom flooring, patterned vinyl flooring ranges, sisal carpets and the ever-popular grey carpets have been most common.
A digital-first retailer, Flooring Superstore has 25 stores across the UK, including the branch at Monks Cross in York.
The company has plans to open an additional 25 in 2021, creating 100 new job roles.
Dan Foskett, CEO, said: “We’ve no doubt that lockdown has had a direct impact on the increase in sales and sample requests, as people have been forced to spend more time at home. We feel fortunate to be in this position and appreciate it has been, and continues to be, an incredibly difficult time for many of our fellow retailers."