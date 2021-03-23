A pensioner may never drive again after his failing health led to him drink driving and losing his good character, York Magistrates Court heard.

Colin Berriman, 78, was one and a half times the legal alcohol limit when he drove his Mercedes Benz, said Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting.

His solicitor Colin Robertson said the pensioner was on his way home from the pub.

He had been going there for many years and usually walked to and from it.

“On this particular occasion, he was driving because of his health,” said Mr Robertson.

Berriman, of Acorn Way, Woodthorpe, pleaded guilty to drink driving along Sim Balk Lane between Bishopthorpe and Askham Bar.

He had never been in trouble with the police before, the court heard.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £272 consisting of a £153 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was also banned from driving for 13 months.

Like everyone banned for drink driving, Berriman was warned he would not get his licence back automatically at the end of the ban and would have to reapply for it before he drove again.

But Mr Robertson said it was unlikely Berriman would reapply as he had a health condition that meant "it is unlikely the DVLA is going to give his licence back”

"He is not going to be driving anywhere," said Mr Robertson.

Berrimen also declined the chance to have the driving ban reduced if he went on an approved drink-drivers' rehabilitation course.

Ms Ibbotson said police breathalysed Berriman on October 27.

A blood sample taken at Fulford Road Police Station gave a reading of 113 millilitres of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

Mr Robertson said Berriman normally had a “couple of pints” at his local pub.

On October 27, he had also had a meal with the alcohol because at the time York was under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions when pubs were only allowed to serve alcohol with food.

He then left to drive home.

“He made an error of judgement,” said Mr Robertson.