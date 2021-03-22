A LAW firm has strengthened its team in York.
Philip Williams joins Harrowells' office in St Saviourgate as an associate solicitor in the private client department’s senior team.
He joins from the private capital group at Addleshaw Goddard, Leeds, and specialises in the preparation of wills, trusts, lasting powers of attorney and making applications for grants of probate.
He also holds a community mediator qualification, and is experienced in advising business owners, high net worth individuals, family offices, trustees, charities and other corporate bodies.
His appointment follows the promotion of Monika Bone who joined the firm in 2016, to a partner in the private client department.
Welcoming Philip and Monica, Ed Ryder, a partner, said: "Their modern, forward-thinking approach fits how the department approaches client service perfectly, and their appointments reflect Harrowells commitment to hiring and developing high-calibre lawyers best placed to serve our clients in the coming years, where sound advice about preserving family wealth will be at the forefront of people’s minds.”
Harrowells has three offices in York and others in Easingwold Thirsk, Malton and Pocklington.