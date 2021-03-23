ELVINGTON Church of England Primary School is celebrating after having an all-weather running track installed.

Staff say they hope the new track will offer pupils improved physical, social and emotional wellbeing – regardless of age or ability.

The new facility is already proving to be an enjoyable chance for activity, allowing the children run or jog - at their own pace - in the fresh air with their friends.

Youngsters are being urged to run 10 laps, which works out as one mile.

Classes throughout the school now regularly use the track, with class teachers running with the children to set a positive example.

Head teacher Andrew Buttery said: “It has been wonderful to see so many children participating.

“Even though we have only had a relatively small number of sessions, it is clear that the children’s fitness levels are improving - I even managed an extra two laps myself this afternoon!”

The activity is proving popular with the children too. Pupil Sophie said: “We really enjoy it because it gets us moving and sets a challenge.”

And Seth added: “We think it is fun because you get to run with your friends and you don’t have to run at a certain speed.

“Even Mr Buttery runs with us!”

The school is a member of the Jorvik Schools Sports Partnership (JSSP), and benefits from its sports premium funding.

The partnership helps with training and mentoring class teachers, organising tournaments and competitions that the school can attend, coaching for children at lunch time, after school and during PE lessons, and networking opportunities for the sports lead teacher.

As part of the JSSP the school has also mentored teachers in gymnastics, delivered lunchtime activities and run after-school clubs, such as a dance club for KS2.