A HOUSEBUILDER involved in developments in York and North Yorkshire has received top marks for customer satisfaction for a record 12 years.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has received the maximum five star rating in the Home Builders Federation's annual new homes customer satisfaction survey which is completed by nearly 50,000 people.

The number of stars is based on responses to the question 'would you recommend your builder to a friend?' and shows that more than 90 per cent of Barratt's customers said they would.

This is the twelfth year in a row that Barratt has achieved the top rating, a record unmatched by any other major national housebuilder.

Daniel Smith, managing director, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been announced a five star housebuilder for a record 12 years in a row. We work hard to look after our customers, both before and after they buy their new homes, so it’s great to know that our customers rate us so highly.”

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East is building a number of new homes in York including The Chocolate Works and Fairfield Croft, Heather Croft in Pickering, and Mortimer Park in Driffield

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “The survey demonstrates that the industry is delivering an excellent level of service in the opinion of over 90 per cent of its customers.

"The fact that we have seen four successive years of improved satisfaction levels shows the clear focus builders have been putting on the customer.

"That this level of satisfaction has been delivered during a pandemic that saw sites closed and builders unable to access homes for a period makes it even more of an achievement. To achieve a five star rating, meaning that at least 90 per cent of your customers would recommend you, is a fantastic achievement that requires commitment from everyone within the organisation.”