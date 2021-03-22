POLICE have renewed their appeal for help in finding a man wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.
Mitchell Johnson is also wanted for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.
The North Yorkshire force have been looking for the 25-year-old for more than a week.
Today they tweeted his picture with the words: "Our search for Mitchell Johnson continues".
Johnson allegedly committed the assault in Scarborough
Last Monday after what a spokesman said were "repeated efforts to locate him" officers made a public appeal for help.
Police believe he could still be in or around the coastal town, but say he also has links to West Yorkshire.
Anyone who knows where he is or who has seen him should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting 12210075019, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
