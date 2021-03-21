A DRIVER arrested on suspicion of drug driving in North Yorkshire last week has protested to his solicitor - because he believes he should be able to smoke cannabis and drive.
The Harrogate driver's argument was revealed in a tweet by Sergeant Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police, whose response was terse and to the point: "Guess what!! #OneInCustody #DrugDrivingKills."
Sgt Cording said there had been another alleged drug driving offence today near Allerton Park, between York and Knaresborough, when the driver of a vehicle which was stopped tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.
He said he recognised the driver of another vehicle stopped at Wetherby over a drink drive arrest last year.
"He immediately came clean but that didn’t stop him being arrested for drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance and possession of cannabis #SomeFolkNeverLearn #Seized," he tweeted.
He said another driver was spotted doing 122 mph on the A1M and stopped by a colleague, and there had been another 'shocking example of a defective tyre' dealt with by another officer.
"Its been a busy but productive day #RoadSafety," he added.