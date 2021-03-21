A DRIVER has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering, assault and threatening criminal damage after being stopped in Scarborough.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that colleagues in the roads policing group on the coast stopped a vehicle and the driver failed a drug wipe.
He said inquiries meant the driver was also arrested for offences including driving while disqualified, assault, taking without the owner's consent, money laundering, possession with the intent to supply drug and threats to commit criminal damage.