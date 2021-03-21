FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a property in Malton after a wooden chopping board was placed on a hob which was then accidentally turned on.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened in Princess Road at teatime yesterday.
It said the board had been placed on a hob and the occupier had then turned the wrong burner on, causing fire damage to the chopping board.
"The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of crews, who ventilated the property through opening windows," it added.