FIREFIGHTERS have helped rescue a two-month-old calf after it became stuck in a water storage tank.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Ripon and Bedale went to the aid of the animal on a farm at Kirkby Malzeard yesterday afternoon.
It said the crews assisted the farmer with the removal of slurry and water from the tank and assisted a vet and the farmer with the recovery of the animal.
"The farmer used a tractor to hoist the calf out," it said. "The calf was uninjured and released back into the field."