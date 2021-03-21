A YORK nurse who made a tearful plea for people to stop stockpiling food at the start of the pandemic last March is reported to be considering leaving her profession.

According to BBC News,critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough has said that the past year has been 'relentless, incredibly traumatic and emotionally and physically exhausting' and the burden of seeing patients die has been hard.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's The World This Weekend, to be broadcast at 1pm, she said there had been times when she had come home from work and 'had a good cry' because she had witnessed so much, and nothing in her 20-year nursing career could have prepared her for the last 12 months.

The Press reported last March how Dawn had posted a tearful video on social media, which went viral, urging people to stop emptying supermarket shelves after she was unable to find fruit and vegetables following a long shift.

She urged people not to strip the shelves – and instead work together and think of vulnerable people.

She told The Press then that she had been 'totally overwhelmed by the whole situation' and she 'just felt like I was being dragged into the mass anxiety that’s happening at the moment.' She later went on to develop coronavirus symptoms.

She declined to comment to The Press today.

The BBC said she had told The World This Weekend that while in normal times, she might lose a patient in intensive care once every two weeks, several were dying every day during the pandemic.

Dawn said she was once working in a 'pod' with four patients with Covid and left her shift at 8pm and then returned the next day to find all the patients had died and been replaced by different people.

She said: "Although it's hard bearing this burden, you don't become desensitised - if you do, it's time to give up the profession."

She warned that the pandemic was not over and many patients had been on ventilators since January, many in their 50s.

She said she had not dealt with the emotions of the most challenging year of her career because she had had to get on with job, and hoped there would be support for the long-term stress, anxiety and depression people in her profession were experiencing.