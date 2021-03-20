THE Covid rate has fallen yet again in York - and the city's hospital trust has reported no further deaths from the coronavirus.
Public Health England said just eight new cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area in the past 24 hours.
And it said the seven day rolling rate in the week to March 14 was only 33.2 cases per 100,000 population, down from 38.5 yesterday.
The figures were less encouraging for the North Yorkshire County Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council areas. The rolling rate in North Yorkshire rose to 49.7 from 47.4 yesterday and it rose in East Yorkshire to 58.1 from 74.4.
NHS England said the total number of Covid-related fatalities since the start of the pandemic at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - which includes York and Scarborough hospitals - remained at 583, the same as yesterday.