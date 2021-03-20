SOME pupils at a York primary school will have to self-isolate until the Easter holidays after someone from the school tested positive for Covid.
A letter has gone out to parents of Year 6 pupils at Badger Hill Primary School, telling them that their child must continue to self-isolate next week after having already been advised to stay at home yesterday.
The letter says a 'member of our school community tested positive for Covid-19 on a lateral flow test on Thursday.'
It says that children identified as a potential close contact were advised to self-isolate at home until their result by a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test came back.
It said the PCR test had come back positive and therefore the children must continue to self isolate up to and including next Saturday, March 27, and they could return to school after the Easter Holidays on April 12.
A source said the intstruction had gone out to parents of all Year 6 pupils.
The news comes after Millthorpe School in South Bank confirmed yesterday that there had been a number of cases of coronavirus in Year 10 and affected pupils had been asked to self isolate.
