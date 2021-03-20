POSTERS outside York's Grand Opera House are still promoting shows from LAST March - but online the theatre is also selling tickets for performances later this spring... provided the roadmap out of lockdown isn't delayed.

One poster on the wall outside the theatre in Cumberland Street states: "The world's most successful rock & roll musical returns to York..Buddy...30 terrific years..It's the show you'll never forget."

But audiences never got a chance to see the show, never mind remember or forget it, as it was due to be staged between Tuesday 24 and Saturday 28 March 2020 - just after the lockdown began, and it had to be cancelled.

But now the theatre's online booking portal is selling tickets for shows from May 17, the very first day theatres may be allowed to reopen under the Government's phased relaxation of lockdown restrictions - although that aim is subject to a successful vaccination roll-out and a reduction in hospital admissions and deaths.

Jonathan Ansell (G4 Frontman) and Jai McDowall (Britain’s Got Talent - Winner) are said to have joined forces to create a dramatic a spine-tingling concert on May 17.

"This vocally dynamic evening showcases even more smash-hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, brought to you by two of the world's finest voices," it says.

"Come and immerse yourself into the world of Musical Theatre with classics from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You and many more…"

The following night sees the arrival of 'Psychic Sally' for one night only. The website states: "Following her gripping appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, with a triumphant Sally reaching the final five, the nation’s favourite Psychic and forerunner in the Psychic world is back on tour with her all new show “10 Years and Counting." Thursday May 20 sees 'Mercury, the Ultimate Queen Tribute.'

Later in the year, tickets are available to see The Drifters, Jimmy Carr and David Baddiel, and the postponed panto from last Christmas, Dick Turpin Rides Again, with Berwick Kaler and co, starting on December 11.

A spokeswoman for the GOH said there was 'nothing to report at the moment', adding: "As soon as anything is confirmed re specific opening date, I will definitely let you know."

The theatre's owners, the Ambassador Theatre Group, said in a statement posted after the Prime Minister unveiled the planned roadmap last month that it was 'very much look forward to welcoming audiences back to our venues soon' but had suspended performances at UK venues until Sunday May 16.

It said: "Throughout 2021 and beyond we have a wonderful array of productions on sale - everything from The Book of Mormon to We Will Rock You, Beauty and the Beast to Waitress and School of Rock to Bedknobs and Broomsticks. You can book with complete confidence knowing that if there are any further suspensions, your new tickets will remain fully valid for further exchanges or refunds.

"On behalf of all our staff, backstage crews, front of house teams, actors, dancers, musicians and the entire industry we thank you for your support as we work together to ensure the future success of British Theatre. With your ongoing support, we believe we can come back faster and stronger than ever before.", s