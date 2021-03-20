A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to abduct an 11-year-old boy.
Humberside Police said the arrest followed reports that a man followed and attempted to grab a boy on a field in Pontefract Road, Snaith, near Selby,on Monday.
A spokesperson said the boy was unharmed as he ran home, but was understandably shaken by the incident.
Detective Inspector Andy Crawforth from CID said: “I want to reassure those in the local area that our teams are continuing to patrol and we have also undertaken door to door and CCTV inquiries.
“I want to thank those who have come forward to assist with our investigation.”
The spokesperson said that the man remained in custody whilst the investigation was ongoing and anyone with any information, who had not yet spoken to officers, was being asked to phone 101, quoting 16/31020/21.